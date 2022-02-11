Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has weighed in on which position he feels suits new arrival Rodrigo Bentancur the best.

Spurs beat off competition from fellow Premier League side Aston Villa to sign the Uruguay international on a permanent deal from Italian giants Juventus.

Bentancur is another option for Conte to use in midfield and Spurs are hoping that he can quickly adapt to the demands of the Premier League as they chase a top four spot.

Conte is clear about what formation he feels gets the best out of Bentancur, but also emphasised that the Uruguayan is flexible.

“He can play, I think the best position for him is to play with two midfielders but sometimes with the national team and also with Juventus”, the Italian tactician told a press conference.

“He also played in a three but in my mind the perfect suit for him is to play with two midfielders.”

Spurs are now preparing for a clash against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday and Conte admits that Bentancur, along with fellow new boy Dejan Kulusevski, could potentially start.

“For sure this could be a possibility”, Conte explained.

“We have another day of training to make our decision.

“They are working with the team and I prefer to wait until tomorrow to make the decision on the starting eleven.”

Tottenham suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat at home against Southampton in midweek and have now lost three of their last five games across all competitions.