Frank Lampard has revealed that he has been impressed with Everton new boy Nathan Patterson in training and stressed he will be handed game time when the time is right, as he continues his development.

The Toffees snapped up Patterson from Scottish champions Rangers in early January to support first choice right-back Seamus Coleman.

Patterson, who was roped in by Lampard’s predecessor Rafael Benitez, is yet to make his debut for the club, but is sweating it out on the training pitch as he looks to improve his game.

Lampard has revealed he is impressed with Patterson in training but stressed he is waiting to hand him game time when the time is right.

The Everton boss added that at present, Coleman is performing well at right-back which has forced Patterson to remain on the sidelines, but promised the coaching staff will be working very closely to improve him and eventually give him his debut.

Asked what Patterson is like in training, Lampard told a press conference: “Yes, I have been impressed with Nathan.

“It has not been easy, to be fair to the players, they need to train well.

“We try to be intense in training but when you cannot see him playing in a match, and I have seen bits of Nathan previously, and with the situation we are in, our duty, my duty is to make sure that we develop young players and find the right time for them to play and so far in two games, that has not been the right time.

“But I am very pleased to work with him.

“People think I like sticking young players in my teams, I do when they deserve it.

“I am not saying he does not deserve it, but at the minute he is in a position where the captain of the club, Seamus, has been so impressive since I have been here and obviously for a long time at the club.

“He is there, he needs to work, needs to continue developing.

“The club have signed him for the future as well as the now.

“So yes, I will work with Nathan very closely and my staff as we do with young players in particular, and when he gets his opportunity, I just want him to take it.”

Patterson has earned a spot on the bench in both of Everton’s first two games under Lampard across all competitions and all eyes will be on when the starlet will be handed his debut.