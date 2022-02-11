Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is one of the names Barcelona are tracking with a view to signing a new custodian in the summer transfer window.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has not been in great form this season for Barcelona but has remained the first choice between the sticks for the club.

Barcelona are not planning to let him go in the summer but the club are keen to bring in a new goalkeeper to push him in the first team.

The Catalan giants have been looking at a number of goalkeepers across Europe as part of the process.

And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Meslier is one of the goalkeepers Barcelona are keeping tabs on at the moment.

The Frenchman, 21, is the youngest first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League and is the undisputed number one at Leeds.

Since breaking into the Leeds team towards the end of the 2019/20 season, Meslier has not looked back and is considered by some to be one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe.

His performances have attracted the interest of Barcelona, who are in the market for a goalkeeper.

Leeds are in no mood to lose Meslier and are likely to demand a big fee if Barcelona make a move for him in the summer.