John Barnes is of the view that Liverpool snapping up winger Luis Diaz in the January transfer widow shows they are preparing for the long-term future of the club.

Diaz arrived at Anfield last month from Portuguese giants FC Porto in a £50m deal, with Liverpool beating the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona to his signature.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane remain boss Jurgen Klopp’s first choice on the wings but the Colombian will now provide one more option up front.

Liverpool legend Barnes is of the view that the Reds roping in the 25-year-old in the last transfer window shows that they are planning for the long-term future of the club.

Barnes added that by bringing in the likes of Diaz and Diogo Jota in recent windows Liverpool are ensuring their squad will have enough quality even after the eventual departure of their current key players.

“In this age of modern football, teams have to prepare for the future and fortunately Liverpool can do that by signing the likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz and having players around them they can push to be in the team”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“It’s not a question of phasing them [Salah and Mane] out but Liverpool know what modern football is like; players come and go regardless of who they are.

“Liverpool are covering every eventuality and looking forward to the future while still wanting to keep Salah and Mane.

“Both Salah and Mane are coming up to 30 and they’re not going to be around in five or six years and Jurgen Klopp is fortunate that Liverpool allow him to look to the future rather than thinking short term as most managers have to do.”

Diaz made his first Premier League start for Liverpool on Thursday in their 2-0 win over Leicester City.