Mauricio Pochettino will push Manchester United to try and sign Harry Kane if he becomes their manager at the end of the season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Pochettino has emerged as the favourite to become the next Manchester United manager with the players favouring the Argentine over other candidates.

The Argentine would be interested in the Manchester United job and is reportedly keen to move on from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The 51-year-old has been assessing the Manchester United squad and would want to sign a striker if he arrives at Old Trafford.

And it has been claimed that Pochettino wants to reunite with Kane at Manchester United in the summer.

The Argentine is likely to push for the Tottenham forward’s signing if he becomes the next Manchester United boss.

Senior figures at Old Trafford have discussed the possibility of signing the striker in the past.

Kane flourished under Pochettino at Tottenham and emerged as one of Europe’s most lethal forwards.

Manchester City wanted him last summer but Daniel Levy held his nerve and kept Kane at Tottenham against the player’s wishes.

The Spurs chairman is likely to play the same game of brinkmanship if Manchester United want him in the coming months.

Edinson Cavani will leave Old Trafford in the summer and with question marks over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, Manchester United could need a senior striker next summer.