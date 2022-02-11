Real Madrid want Manchester City target Erling Haaland to postpone his exit from Borussia Dortmund until the summer of 2023.

Haaland has a release clause in his Dortmund contract which is due to come into play this summer and he is wanted by a host of top clubs in Europe.

Manchester City have been consistently linked with Haaland and could make an attempt to take him to the Etihad Stadium when the summer window opens.

Real Madrid also want Haaland, but with Kylian Mbappe arriving this summer from Paris Saint-Germain are keen to postpone the swoop.

According to German daily the Ruhr Nachrichten, Real Madrid want Haaland to join in 2023.

They want Dortmund to agree to honour the release clause in the summer of 2023 and for Haaland to wait a year to leave the Ruhr giants.

Real Madrid will be entering into a large financial commitment with Mbappe and would rather only add Haaland to the books in 2023.

It is claimed that the decision lies squarely with Haaland as to whether he is prepared to go to Real Madrid and remain at Dortmund for a further year to make the move happen.