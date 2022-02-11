Eddie Howe has expressed his strong belief that Newcastle United new boy Bruno Guimaraes will be able adapt to the cut and thrust of Premier League football very quickly.

The Magpies spent around £90m on new players in January and £40m of their total expenditure was spent on signing Bruno from Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

Bruno, who is tasting English football for the first time in his career, made a cameo appearance on Tuesday in Newcastle’s 3-1 Premier League win over Everton at St James’ Park.

Newcastle boss Howe has revealed that the Brazilian has impressed him in training and hailed him as an outstanding talent, but stressed the need for him to be eased into the starting eleven as there is sudden shift in the style of football.

However, Howe insisted he has no doubts that Bruno will adapt to English football very quickly and show the fans how good a footballer he is.

“He [Bruno] is certainly someone we’re keen to see play”, Howe told Sky Sports.

“He’s an outstanding talent, we’ve seen that in training already and in his very brief cameo the other night.

“But it will have to be at the right time to introduce him to the starting eleven.

“There is a shift – physically.

“The game against Everton was a really quick, physical game and the end-to-end transitions we saw, I think that would be something slightly different to what he’s used to, but I have no doubts he will acclimatise very quickly and show everyone what a player he is.”

Newcastle are set to lock horns with Aston Villa in a top flight clash on Sunday and it remains to be seen whether Bruno will be handed his first start as a Magpie.