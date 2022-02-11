Jamie Carragher has warned Philippe Coutinho that it would be reckless if he walks away from a permanent move to Aston Villa next summer, provided he continues to impress on the pitch at Villa Park.

Coutinho moved to Villa Park on loan from Spanish giants Barcelona on a six-month loan deal, with Aston Villa having the option to make the move permanent for a fee in the £33m range.

The Brazilian has had a stellar start to his Lions stint, with two goals and two assist from his first three appearances, since returning to the Premier League.

Coutinho forced his way out of Liverpool in January 2018 to move to Barcelona, leaving Anfield where he was well loved by the fans and his former Reds team-mate Carragher feels it was careless of him, given he struggled to live up to his billing in Spain.

And Carragher has warned the Brazilian that it would be reckless if he opts out of a permanent deal with Aston Villa next summer, provided he maintains his form on the pitch for the rest of the season.

“It is rare for any footballer to go through a career without having some regrets”, Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

“Every decision can have an impact on the short and long-term future.

“Given what has happened since 2018, it would be strange if Coutinho has not often wished to turn back the clock and take a different path.

“If the positive early signs are a taste of what is to come, he may have a familiar dilemma should Villa seek a permanent £33m deal come the summer.

“To walk away from a club where the fans and manager adore him once would be careless.

“Doing it again would be reckless.”

Aston Villa fans will be hoping Coutinho goes from strength to strength as the season progresses with their next top flight clash coming against relegation candidates Newcastle United on Sunday.