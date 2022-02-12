Fixture: Everton vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Everton at Goodison Park in a Premier League encounter this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Aston Villa in midweek and will be looking to once again make sure they leave an away ground with at least a share of the spoils.

They sit in 15th place in the league standings, just one place and four points above this afternoon’s opponents Everton; the last meeting between the two sides ended 2-2 at Elland Road in August.

Leeds continue to be without key striker Patrick Bamford, while Kalvin Phillips is also injured. Liam Cooper is still out of action.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds at Goodison Park, while at the back Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas are full-backs. Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk are centre-backs.

Midfield sees Bielsa deploy Robin Koch and Mateusz Klich, while Rodrigo, Jack Harrison and Raphinha support Daniel James.

If Bielsa wants to make changes he has options on the bench, including Adam Forshaw and Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds United Team vs Everton

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James

Substitutes: Klaesson, Hjelde, Kenneh, Shackleton, Forshaw, Bate, Summerville, Roberts, Gelhardt