Leeds United star Daniel James believes Everton were boosted by the Goodison Park crowd after they eased to a 3-0 win over the Whites in the Premier League.

Goals from Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane in the first 25 minutes gave Everton a firm foothold in the game and Anthony Gordon added another in the second half to give a resounding 3-0 win to the home side.

Leeds struggled to get into the game after the poor start and James conceded that was a major problem for his side.

He stressed that once the Goodison Park crowd got behind Everton they looked like a completely different team and the early goal kind of deflated Leeds.

The Leeds star insisted that his side never gave up during the game but it was never going to be their day with Everton having their tails up after the early goal.

The Welshman was quoted as saying by the BBC: “We just didn’t start well and they did. They were on the front foot and put us under pressure.

“When the crowd got behind them they looked like a great team.

“We tried to control the game a bit more but we didn’t start at the races.

“We just didn’t deal with it well. The crowd really got behind them and that worked in their favour.

“The early goal killed us a little bit. They were the better team today.

“We had to try and work to get back into the game and we couldn’t.

“We had to keep creating chances but they got their second. We still believed we could get back into it.

“We all believe in ourselves, it just wasn’t our day.”

Leeds will now have to prepare for a run of three league games where they will face Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham.