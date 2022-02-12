Harry Winks feels that the exit of Dele Alli, along with those of Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, show the demands to perform that come with playing for a club such as Tottenham Hotspur.

Antonio Conte made clear the players he was willing to see depart in January and Tottenham moved to ship out Alli, who joined Everton, while Lo Celso signed for Villarreal and Ndombele joined Lyon.

Lo Celso and Ndombele left on loan, similarly to Bryan Gil, but Spurs sanctioned the permanent exit of Alli, ending his association with the club.

Winks believes that the exit of Alli, Lo Celso and Ndombele shows that players must perform at Tottenham or they will be moved on and dismissed thoughts the departures were a wake-up call.

“We always needed that. Everybody in football knows that”, Winks was quoted as saying by football.london.

“Nobody is given a free pass – everybody is under pressure and under scrutiny.

“That is just part and parcel of football.

“I would not say it was a wake-up call.

“Everybody knows the high demands at a club like Tottenham and that you have to be performing.”

Ndombele, Lo Celso and Gil could still have a part to play at Tottenham once they return to the club, but Alli is looking to rediscover his old form in the blue shirt of Everton.