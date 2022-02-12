Former Sky Sports anchor Richard Keys has encouraged Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to sign for Championship side Bournemouth if he craves playing-time so dearly.

Ronaldo was dropped from the Red Devils’ starting eleven for the game against Burnley in midweek, for the first time in the Premier League since November.

The game ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw and saw the Red Devils drop two points when a win would have landed them in the top four.

Keys is not impressed by Ronlado’s conduct, especially in the aftermath of the final whistle at Turf Moor, and he feels that he should part ways with Manchester United as soon as possible.

“[It was reported] that Jorge Mendes was talking to senior Manchester United executives this week about the possibility of Ronaldo leaving in the summer”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS.

“My own view on that would be I’d encourage him to go now, I have been of the opinion all-season long.

“I think he’s as much a part of the problem, not the whole problem, as much a part of the problem as anything and anybody else.

“The other night when he went running to the tunnel at the end of the game at Turf Moor, having recently lectured everybody about being the leader he believes himself to be and that youngsters don’t do the sort of things that he does, how does that encourage team spirit in the dressing room.”

The veteran presenter was unfazed by the suggestion that Ronaldo desires game-time, suggesting to him that he should play for Championship side Bournemouth if he wants to play all the time so much.

“That’s fine, then go and sign for Bournemouth and you’ll play every week”, Keys added when put forward that Ronaldo wants game-time.

Having been signed by Manchester United in the summer of 2003 as a youngster from Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo has not experienced a level below the top flight.