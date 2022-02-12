Newcastle United target Nico Schlotterbeck has admitted he is not enjoying being at the centre of transfer talk.

Schlotterbeck has been catching the eye with his performances in the Bundesliga for Freiburg and the club have admitted he is likely to move on in the summer.

Newcastle wanted to sign Schlotterbeck in January, but Freiburg were not willing to sell, while the Magpies have been tipped to return in the summer if they are still a Premier League club.

Schlotterbeck is aware of the transfer talk around him, but is not a fan of it and wants to focus on Freiburg for the time being.

He told German magazine Kicker: “There is a lot of talk about me these days.

“I don’t like it that much because it is about the club.

“I want to have a successful season with SC Freiburg.”

The promising defender has helped Freiburg to sit a lofty fifth in the Bundesliga table and will be keen to help the club secure European football for next season, even if he is sold in the summer.

Newcastle are not the only club to have noted Schlotterbeck’s talents, with other top sides also alive to his abilities.