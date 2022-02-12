Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman has admitted that he would have kept Aji Alese at the club if West Ham United had been prepared to sell him on a permanent deal.

The young defender spent the 2019/20 season at League One club on loan from West Ham and despite making just 15 appearances, made an impression on Coleman.

The Accrington boss conceded that with the presence of a few senior defenders and the work he still needed in his game, Alese did not play much during his time at the club.

However, Coleman was impressed with what he saw of the defender and wanted to sign him on a permanent deal if West Ham were prepared to do so.

He was not interested in another loan deal as he would have been developing a player for another club.

“He was unfortunate to not play more games for us”, Coleman told The Athletic.

“We had some lads who were more experienced and playing well so it was difficult for him to break in.

“He’s 6ft 1in and most defenders these days are 6ft 4in.

“He had to work on his aerial ability and we wanted him to play from the back when he could.

“If I had the opportunity to sign him on a permanent, I would have done, but West Ham didn’t want to sell him.

“We didn’t want to sign him on loan again — we’d be developing him for someone else.

“There’s not many left-sided centre-backs and they’re in demand right now.

“The good thing about Aji is he is capable of playing left-back.

“If I had signed him on a permanent deal, I would have developed him as a full-back.”

Alese has made one appearance for West Ham this season in the Europa League and has been in several matchday squads in the Premier League.