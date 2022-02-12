Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Winks has revealed that for him it does not matter in what position he plays for Spurs, as long he is able to help the team.

Winks has experienced a revival in his fortunes since the arrival of boss Antonio Conte in November, missing only three games since then for Spurs in the Premier League.

But another change that has come with Conte’s arrival is that the midfielder has found himself being used in areas where he was not accustomed to before and doing things previously not in his game.

Winks stressed that he does not think of himself as an attacking midfielder and he is still learning how to excel in the new roles that have been defined for him.

Speaking to football.london, Winks said: “I don’t really consider myself an attack-minded midfielder with the creativity of other midfielders who play in that position.

“If I can try and contribute to the game in other ways and if by that is looking for more creative passes, then I’m always trying to learn to do that and I’ve shown in some games the capability to do that.”

The Spurs star insisted that it does not matter to him in what role he is used in as long as he is able to help the manager’s game plan and aid his team.

“For me it makes no difference where I play as a pivot or double pivot”, added Winks.

“For me, as long as I’m playing I’m capable of playing both roles, I’ve done that for however many years I’ve been playing for Tottenham.

“It’s not something I read much into.

“Whatever shape or whatever way the manager wants to play I’ll adapt to that and do what I can to help the team.”

Winks scored for the first time this season, in the FA Cup last month against Morecambe, and also registered his first assist of the Premier League season in the win against Leicester City in mid-January.