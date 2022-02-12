Former Sky Sports anchor Richard Keys has insisted that it is a disgrace that West Ham United are continuing to play Kurt Zouma, who he indicated has not been properly punished.

Zouma has attracted unwanted attention through the treatment of his pet cat, which was seen being kicked by the French defender in a video last week.

David Moyes condemned the incident, but chose to select him in the starting eleven earlier this week and has said he considers football matters and leaves other matters to the club.

West Ham feel that the defender is being harshly treated and the club have taken action by docking him the highest possible fine, two weeks’ wages, and the RSPCA are carrying out their investigations into the incident.

However, Keys stressed that West Ham are acting in bad faith and it is ridiculous that the defender is still playing and getting massive wages from the club despite his transgressions.

The broadcaster took to Twitter and wrote: “It is ridiculous for West Ham and Karen Brady to try to excuse Zouma.

“No – it’s not like a driving offence. There are consequences for that – you get banned for a year.

“Zouma is still playing.

“He’ll earn another £250,000 in a fortnight.

“It’s a disgrace.

“He shouldn’t be playing.”

Moyes has stuck to his guns and insisted that Zouma is available to play against Leicester City on Sunday as he continues to include the centre-back in his plans.