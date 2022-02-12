Michael Keane is desperate for Everton to use the home support to their advantage in this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Leeds United at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are running the risk of falling into the relegation zone, having failed to win any of their last six league matches and suffered managerial upheaval.

They are currently just two places above the drop zone and have just lost 3-1 against Newcastle United, a team that are placed below them in the league table.

Leeds visit this afternoon and Keane is clear that Everton need to make sure they use the Goodison Park atmosphere to their advantage.

“It is vital we harness the atmosphere”, Keane told his club’s official channel.

“When Goodison was like it was in the FA Cup game against Brentford, it’s a really difficult place for away teams to come.

“We know the fans will be disappointed by this [Newcastle loss] but we need them to get right behind us at the weekend because it’s a huge game.”

Keane rates Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds and knows they play a unique style of football under the Argentine.

He still believes though that with the Goodison crowd behind them they have every chance.

“Leeds are a good team in their own right – they play a different kind of football and we’ll have to make sure we’re ready for that but with Goodison behind us it makes a hell of a difference.”

At present four points separate Leeds and Everton, though the Toffees have played a game fewer.