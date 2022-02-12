Leicester City are planning to extend star defender Caglar Soyuncu’s deal at the King Power Stadium until 2026, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

Soyuncu joined the Foxes in the summer of 2018 and since the 2019/20 season has been a crucial player for the side.

The Turkish centre-back has 29 appearances to his name for the Foxes this term in all competitions and played nearly every minute in the Premier League until mid-December, when he picked up an injury.

Soyuncu’s initial five-year contract with the Foxes runs out next summer, but his performances have seen him become part of Leicester’s long-term plans.

The Foxes are looking to keep the player at the club until 2026 and want him to sign a new deal beyond the current date of 2023.

Soyuncu himself is however undecided on whether he wants to sign a contract extension and the club could be in for some wrangling.

Other Premier League clubs are believed to be interested in the centre-back and could follow his situation at the King Power closely.

Although his importance is in the Foxes squad can be borne out by his time on the pitch for manager Brendan Rodgers’ side, his position is not infallible as he was dropped for the midweek game against Liverpool.