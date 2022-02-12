Ipswich Town star Christian Walton has praised the Tractor Boys fans for following their team with the voracity of a Premier League side and sometimes even beyond.

The Blues are near the top of League One when it comes to attendances at home, but it is not only at Portman Road that the fans have made their presence felt.

7,000 Blues fans are slated to cheer on their team in the game at MK Dons today in what will be the Tractor Boys’ second consecutive away game after the win in midweek against Doncaster Rovers.

Walton thinks the Blues’ supporters are of a Premier League standard and heralded them because even some clubs in the top flight struggle to pull their numbers on the road.

Speaking to Ipswich’s official site, Walton said: “I think you would struggle to find 7,000 travelling fans in the Premier League.

“I understand the allocation provided has allowed us to do that, but it’s Premier League quality.”

The goalkeeper feels glad to have the backing of the fans on a consistent basis no matter where the team travel.

“Week in, week out they continue to back us home and away”, Walton added.

“I say it all the time, but the continued support really is appreciated by the whole team.

Manager Kieran McKenna’s side have won three of their last five games on the road and the Blues’ supporters have massed in large quantities to support their team even when not at Portman Road.