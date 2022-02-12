Aaron Ramsey has expressed his delight at making his first start for Rangers, as the Gers progressed in the Scottish Cup.

Rangers snapped Ramsey up from Juventus on a loan deal in the January transfer window, but boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been easing him into the action gently.

Van Bronckhorst started the Wales international though in Rangers’ Scottish Cup trip to Annan Athletic and he clocked an hour as the Gers won 3-0 thanks to goals from Filip Helander, Kemar Roofe and Fashion Sakala.

Ramsey was delighted to be back out on the pitch from the start of a game and took to social media to post photographs of himself in action.

And he wrote: “Under the lights at Galabank, Annan.

“So good to be back out there from the off, brilliant support once again.



“Into the quarters.”

Rangers have now won their last three games on the bounce to put derby disappointment behind them and next on the agenda is the Europa League.

The Gers are poised to head to Germany to lock horns with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.