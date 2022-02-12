Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna believes that the huge away support the Tractor Boys will have at MK Dons this afternoon underlines just how big of a club they are.

McKenna’s side have been on an impressive run of late, winning four of the last five League One games they have played to spark renewed promotion hopes.

They have been backed strongly by their fans, 7,000 of whom will be travelling to Stadium MK for the all-important fixture against Liam Manning’s side.

McKenna gives credit to the fans for the way they have supported the team and feels that it proves that the Ipswich are a massive club.

“It’s fantastic”, McKenna said in an interview with his club’s official channel.

“We’ve heard that if it’s not the biggest, then it’s going to be one of the biggest away crowds in the EFL this season.

“It’s credit to the fanbase and credit to the whole club.

“It shows the scale of the support for the club.

“It shows how much everyone is trying to get behind the team and that we’re moving in a positive direction as a club.”

Thanking the supporters for the way they filled up the away end against Doncaster midweek, motivating the side to win it 1-0 in the end, McKenna added that he is hopeful of seeing his players stage a similar performance to justify the following.

“It was great to have the fans there on Tuesday; it was a big effort to go all the way to Doncaster.

“To have so many travelling to MK on Saturday is undoubtedly going to be an advantage for us.

“The players appreciate it and the staff appreciate it.

“We just hope we can give a performance and result that justifies the big following that we’ve got.”

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season, in August, ended in a 2-2 draw at Portman Road, while they have also drawn their last three encounters.