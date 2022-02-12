Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Winks has insisted that team-mate Eric Dier is an underrated presence in the Spurs defence.

Dier has more than 300 appearances to his name for Spurs and not counting the games he missed through injury, including the loss to Saints earlier in the week, has played nearly every minute of the Premier League season.

The centre-back has his detractors, who have criticised him for giving away goals and not performing to his best level for Spurs.

Winks thinks that the arrival of manager Antonio Conte has had a positive impact on Dier, as he is becoming more comfortable on the pitch.

The midfielder thinks that Dier’s good performances sometimes go unnoticed and stressed that his longevity is remarkable.

Speaking to football.london, Winks said: “Eric’s a great guy and starting to find his position now of where he’s probably best

“I think he’s a player who has improved a lot under the manager and taken on his concepts.

“Again, another player who is perhaps underappreciated but he has been at the club for so long which speaks for itself really.

“To be at Tottenham for that many years and play at that level is an honour in itself.”

Dier is currently out injured and is set to miss this weekend’s game against Wolves, but Conte is hoping he will be able to rely upon the centre-back next weekend against Manchester City.