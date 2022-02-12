West Ham United talent Conor Coventry, on loan at MK Dons, insists that his side would happily take seven points from the week by beating an in-form Ipswich Town at the weekend.

The Dons are currently enjoying a four-match unbeaten run, three games of which they have won, while the last one against Fleetwood Town ended in a 1-1 draw.

After managing four points from their last two matches, Coventry wants to cap it off with a win against an in-form Ipswich outfit this afternoon.

“If we can go and get a win at the weekend that will be seven points in a week, which you’d take”, the West Ham midfielder told MK Dons’ official site.

Assessing their opponents, Coventry warned his side that Kieran McKenna’s side have been in good form recently and are certain to give MK Dons a tough fight for points.

“It’s going to be a tough game.

“Ipswich are in some good form and they are obviously a big club as well so we’re know it’s going to be a tough one.”

However, at their home ground, in front of the home support, the West Ham-contracted player feels that his side can get the desired three points.

“Hopefully, back at home with our fans behind us, we can we can play the way we play and get three points.”

Coventry has made four appearances for MK Dons so far during his loan stint, having linked up with the club in the January transfer window; he has also been booked twice.