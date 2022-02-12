Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson believes the Whites’ lack of signings in the January transfer window was predictable given how Marcelo Bielsa likes to operate.

Leeds have been struck by injury issues throughout the season and have spent much of the campaign looking over their shoulder at the relegation battle.

Many expected to see Leeds use the opportunity of the January transfer window to add to their squad, but they failed to sign a first team player.

Leeds even weakened their options by letting full-back Cody Drameh move to Championship side Cardiff City on loan.

Grayson though thinks that the quiet January window should be no surprise as Bielsa likes a small squad and trusts his Under-23s.

“When you talk about the window, Marcelo just likes to have the small squad”, Grayson said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He’s got a lot of faith and trust in the Under-23 players and he believes they are better than some of the options that they were offered in the transfer window.

“It’s no secret Leeds went after the American midfield player and his current team were not up for letting him leave.

“Maybe they thought other players were not suited to the way Leeds play with the high tempo and running stats you have to have when you play for Leeds as well”, he added.

Leeds will now need to trust in the squad they have as they try to steer clear of relegation worries.