Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has warned Manchester City that the Reds are looking to apply real pressure in the title race ahead of their meeting with the Citizens.

The Reds took to the pitch at Turf Moor knowing they were 12 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League, but able to close the gap to six points due to having two games in hand, while they also still have the Citizens to play.

Jurgen Klopp’s side put another three points on the board with a 1-0 win over Burnley, courtesy of a goal from Fabinho, and are now nine points behind.

Fabinho warned Manchester City that Liverpool are going game by game to apply pressure and want to turn up at the Etihad in April right on their coattails.

Asked about catching Manchester City, Fabinho was quoted as saying by the BBC: “We have to think game after game.

“We play every three days with other competitions as well.

“Everyone has to be ready, we don’t have injured players and that is good for us.

“We have to try to win every game and before we next play them we have the chance to be next to them.”

Manchester City are showing little sign of slipping up, but have a number of tests to come, including the Manchester derby at the start of March.