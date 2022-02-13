Fixture: Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has picked his team to take on Aston Villa in a home Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Howe’s side have now won their last two games on the bounce, beating Leeds United and Everton, and are looking for a third consecutive victory in their battle against relegation.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season ended in a 2-0 win for Aston Villa at Villa Park, with goals from Danny Ings and Anwar El Ghazi.

Newcastle though have not been beaten by Aston Villa at St James’ Park since 2005.

Howe has Martin Dubravka between the sticks, while at full-back he picks Kieran Trippier and Javier Manquillo. In central defence, Newcastle have Fabian Schar and Dan Burn.

In the centre of the park Howe looks towards Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock, while Ryan Fraser, Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin support Chris Wood.

Howe has options to shake things up if needed, including Bruno Guimaraes and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United Team vs Aston Villa

Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Manquillo; Shelvey, Willock; Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin; Wood

Substitutes: Darlow, Dummett, Krafth, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes, De Bolle