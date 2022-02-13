Premier League legend Michael Owen has insisted that it is important for Everton manager Frank Lamapard to get the fans’ backing as they have suffered under various bosses for a long time.

No Everton manager has lasted for two seasons since Roberto Martinez was appointed in the summer of 2013 and in the run-up to Lampard’s reign the fans have had reasons to be disgruntled with many of the managerial appointments.

For many, the nadir was reached when last summer the Toffees appointed Rafael Benitez, a Liverpool legend, as their boss and after a dismal campaign he was sacked by Everton.

Owen thinks that it has been quite a while since the Evertonians have fallen in love with a manager but if they do support the boss, the atmosphere at Goodison Park is mesmerising.

That is why Owen feels that Lampard should give it his all to get the fans’ backing as they can act like a 12th man for the team.

Speaking on Premier League TV, Owen said: “It’s been a long time since they’ve [Everton fans] really loved a manager.

“But when they get that synergy, that togetherness, it’s a powerful stadium to play at and it transmits from the terraces down to the pitch so if he [Lampard] can get that, if he can put in performances, players can put in the performances that the fans are proud of then they will get that togetherness.

“And that’s what they have been missing for a while.

“We all know football is team game, that includes the fans as well because a lot of the best teams have got fans that really support them.”

To start his stint at Goodison Park, Lampard has won two emphatic victories in his first three games, but he also oversaw the Toffees succumbing to a 3-1 defeat to Newcastle United, who were in the relegation zone at the time.

Lampard will be hoping that his tenure at Goodison Park sees him establish a good rapport with the Toffees supporters through improved results.