Former Republic of Ireland boss Brian Kerr thinks that Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara lacks the mobility to get into defensive positions when the Reds lose the ball, but is an admirer of his passing abilities.

Thiago has won plaudits since he joined Liverpool, with his skills drawing admiring glances from fans and former players alike.

The former Bayern Munich man has made 13 appearances in the Premier League for the Reds so far this season, providing one assist and scoring once.

There is debate over which midfield three are Liverpool’s best and Jurgen Klopp started Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Naby Keita at Burnley on Sunday, introducing Thiago off the bench on the hour mark.

Kerr thinks Liverpool’s best midfield varies from game to game, but is of the view that Thiago does not have the mobility to get back when the Reds lose possession and the opposition attack quickly, though he is the best passer.

“Thiago is probably their best passer from the middle of the field”, the former Ireland boss said on Off The Ball.

“But he lacks the mobility required to get back into good defensive positions when the ball is turned over and the opposition are on the counter attack; he can’t just run quick enough.”

Liverpool are now shaping up for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Inter and the Reds will lock horns with the Italians at the San Siro on Wednesday night.