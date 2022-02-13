Inter are growing in confidence that centre-back Alessandro Bastoni will be fit to face Liverpool in the Champions League this week.

The Italian champions are due to play host to Liverpool on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

It had been thought they could be without defender Bastoni as they try to stop Jurgen Klopp’s ruthless Reds from scoring in the San Siro.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Inter are now becoming increasingly confident that Bastoni will be fit to face Liverpool.

He had a specialised training session on Sunday as he works towards making himself available for the Liverpool game.

Bastoni played in all six of Inter’s Champions League group stage games, helping the Nerazzurri to keep three clean sheets in their six matches.

The 22-year-old is a key man for the Italians and being able to call upon him against Liverpool would be a boost.

Bastoni was not involved for Inter on Saturday as they played out a 1-1 draw at Napoli in Serie A.

They sit in second spot in the Serie A standings, one point behind AC Milan, but boasting a game in hand.