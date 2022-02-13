Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur target Sven Botman is on the radar of Italian giants Juventus ahead of the next summer transfer window.

Botman was Newcastle’s top target in January but Lille rejected mega-money offers from the Magpies and kept hold of him, at least until the end of the season.

He is largely expected to leave Lille in the summer, when Newcastle are again expected to try if they are still a Premier League side and Tottenham are also interested in signing him.

Serie A giants AC Milan are also chasing him and have held talks with his representatives.

But according to Italian daily La Repubblica, Botman is also on the shortlist of Juventus for the summer in their pursuit of a centre-back.

Juventus are expected to sell Matthijs de Ligt at the end of the season for big money and have started work on identifying targets.

And De Ligt’s fellow Dutchman Botman is a big target for the Bianconeri for the summer transfer window.

The defender’s representatives will hold talks with other clubs as well over the course of the next few months.

Botman is likely to have several offers on his table as he takes his time to make a call on his future.