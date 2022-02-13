Leeds United held off matching Lewis O’Brien’s release clause at Huddersfield Town in the January transfer window, with Bournemouth keeping close tabs on the midfielder, according to the Sun.

Marcelo Bielsa is a fan of O’Brien and Leeds chased his signature in last summer’s transfer window before then again assessing a swoop for him in January.

It is claimed that the Whites ultimately chose not to trigger O’Brien’s release clause and he stayed put at Huddersfield; it has been suggested that Leeds did not have much in the way of funds available in January.

If Leeds choose to go for O’Brien in the summer they may have to battle Bournemouth, as the Cherries are admirers.

Scott Parker has his scouts watching the 23-year-old closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bournemouth will hope to be a Premier League club again by the summer and a swoop for O’Brien could be on the agenda.

The midfielder has been a big part of Huddersfield Town’s own promotion push, clocking 34 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Huddersfield sit in fifth spot in the Championship table, eight points off Bournemouth, who sit second and inside the automatic promotion places.