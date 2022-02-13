Manchester City have joined the race to sign Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked Paulo Dybala in the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Dybala will be out of contact at the end of the season and there is still no agreement over a new deal between Juventus and the attacker.

The Italian giants are pushing to convince Dybala to sign a new contract and the club are reportedly preparing for a fresh meeting with his entourage.

Dybala has suitors in the Premier League, where Liverpool are claimed to be eyeing him, while Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is keen.

The pair have company though as, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the 28-year-old’s future in Turin.

Pep Guardiola admires the attacker and is interested in snapping him up on a free transfer if he does not sign a new deal with Juventus.

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter are also considering Dybala, who is seen as a bargain acquisition.

Juventus are prepared to offer him a deal worth €8m per season, with another €2m in performance-based bonuses.

Massimiliano Allegri has made it clear to Dybala that he wants to stay and believes he will only score more goals alongside Dusan Vlahovic up-front.