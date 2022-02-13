Brighton & Hove Albion star Joel Veltman is hoping that the Seagulls take advantage of Manchester United’s poor run of form when the two sides meet in midweek.

It was another two points dropped for the Red Devils this weekend, as they followed up a 1-1 draw in midweek against Burnley with the same result against Southampton.

Coming on the back of an FA Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Middlesbrough earlier in the month, Manchester United have now gone three matches without a win and face a Seagulls team that are riding high on confidence.

Veltman reflected that the Seagulls are in the midst of a nice patch of form and he thinks his team have the opportunity to keep the run going.

The defender insisted that since the Red Devils are going through a tough moment it is optimal for the Seagulls to pounce on their chance and get a favourable result at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Brighton’s official site, Veltman said: “We’re on a good run at the moment and we have some nice games coming up.

“We’ll reflect on Saturday’s win at Watford and then focus on getting a result at Old Trafford.

“We play all our games with no fear, and I think it’s important to do that whoever the opponent is.

“We know Manchester United have got some great players, but they are suffering a little bit at the moment and not where they want to be so hopefully we get a result there.”

The Seagulls and the Red Devils have an identical points tally in their last five Premier League games, nine, but it is manager Graham Potter’s side that will enter with momentum at Old Trafford having won their last game.