Newcastle United target Nico Schlotterbeck has remained coy on whether he has held talks with Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, while also admitting he would consider a switch to the Premier League.

Newcastle were keen on a move for the Freiburg defender in January, but it was off the table due to the club and player not being willing to part ways; the Magpies could go back in for him in the summer as they look to sign talented young stars.

Schlotterbeck is also credited with interest from Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and it is even claimed that the player has held talks with Bavarians sporting director Salihamidzic.

However, the 22-year-old has remained coy whether he has had contact with Bayern Munich’s hierarchy and stressed he will not confirm nor deny such claims.

Asked whether it is true that he has already spoken to Salihamidzic, Schlotterbeck told German magazine Sport Bild: “I say neither no nor yes here.

“I don’t have to comment on everything.”

Schlotterbeck added that he is currently living his dream of playing in the Bundesliga, but stressed he would consider the possibility of moving to England or Spain if he receives an attractive offer from either country.

“When I was a little boy, I always dreamed of playing in the Bundesliga – and I’m living [my dream] right now.

“But if I ever get an attractive offer from England or Spain, I would of course take a look at it.”

Newcastle spent heavily in the winter transfer window and are expected to invest more in player recruitment next summer; it remains to be seen whether they will push for Schlotterbeck then.