Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici have been told to sort the situation out at Tottenham Hotspur by former Spurs defender Ramon Vega.

Tottenham’s ambitions of a top four finish suffered a big blow on Sunday afternoon at home when they were turned over by Wolves in the Premier League.

Bruno Lage’s men were comfortable 2-0 winners and have moved above Tottenham in the Premier League table, up to seventh and pushing Spurs down into eighth.

Tottenham have now lost three Premier League games in a row and next up face a trip to Manchester City.

Vega wants to see manager Conte and football managing director Paratici sort the situation out soon and also questioned whether the players are worthy of wearing the badge.

“That’s now 3 straight defeats in the Premier League so Mr.Conte and Mr.Paratici don’t want to hear any excuses from you 2 just sort it out!” Vega wrote on Twitter.

“The players should start to ask themselves are they even worthy to play for the club or just happy to get the cheque at the end of the month.”

Conte will look to turn Spurs’ form around by shocking Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium next weekend, before he then takes his side on trips to Burnley and Leeds United to round off February.