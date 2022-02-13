Everton defender Michael Keane has insisted the Toffees knew they would get chances to score against Leeds United on Saturday, if they matched the Whites’ work rate.

Frank Lampard’s side eased to a 3-0 victory over Leeds at Goodison Park to dampen fears of being pulled into a relegation scrap in the Premier League this season.

Keane insists that Everton were confident heading into the match against Leeds and brought the intensity from the training pitch onto the Goodison Park surface.

The defender was clear that if Everton matched Leeds’ work rate then they felt sure they would have chances to score, which ended up being the case.

“We were confident going into the game against Leeds”, Keane told Everton’s official site.

“We’ve been working well on the training ground and we’re happy to see it come off on the pitch.

“The intensity of training has been high as well as the way we press. He’s given us the freedom to pass the ball more and show what we’re capable of.

“All those things added together make a big difference.

“From minute one [against Leeds], we got in their faces, and we got the crowd with us. I thought the fans were brilliant today and we responded to that. We helped each other out.



“We had a quick start and were two up within about the first 20 minutes or so. We defended well.

“It’s never easy to play against Leeds but we knew if we matched their work-rate we’d have chances to score, and thankfully we took them.”

Leeds sit six points above the relegation zone in the Premier League but have conceded 46 goals in 23 games, a total which is higher than all but one side (Norwich City) in the league this season.

Everton have conceded eight goals fewer than the Whites, despite their tough season so far.