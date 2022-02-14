Everton star Jonjoe Kenny has admitted that his loan spell at Celtic last season was a difficult period for him as he was struggling to settle in, especially off the field.

The Toffees academy graduate has struggled to establish himself as a first team player at Goodison Park since breaking through to the senior squad, and has had a series of spells away on loan in recent seasons.

Kenny plied his trade at Scottish giants Celtic in the latter half of last season on a temporary basis, but failed to impress enough to earn a permanent move, even though he did get regular game time.

And the full-back has admitted that he had a difficult spell trying to settle into life in Glasgow, especially off the pitch, which all contributed to an underwhelming stint in the Hoops shirt.

Kenny impressed in Everton’s 3-0 Premier League win over Leeds United at the weekend and he stressed that he is prepared to make the most of any opportunity that comes his way this season with the presence of close family, friends and mentors at Everton all helping him have a better state of mind.

“I knew my chance was going to come, just not when it would come, and wanted to make sure I was ready”, Kenny told Everton TV.

“I made everything down to me, changed what I needed to and tried to get rid of excuses, which is difficult.

“I didn’t want to be giving the excuse that I wasn’t ready or didn’t take my opportunity.

“Celtic was a difficult period for me, off the pitch, especially.

“But having close family and friends and my agent and good mentors around me, and choosing that path and having these people who can really help me progress, changed a lot of things for me mentally.

“I have had a lot of ups and downs but it is about staying at it and doing what I need and focusing on me.”

Kenny started at left-back against the Whites in Everton’s latest outing, but it remains to be seen whether he will start again in that position with Vitaliy Mykolenko expected to return to the first team fold ahead of the weekend’s clash against Southampton.