Incoming Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth played no role in negotiating a deal for Dan Burn to join the Magpies from Brighton & Hove Albion last month, to ensure there was no conflict of interest, according to The Athletic.

Ashworth is set to arrive at St James’ Park as Newcastle’s new sporting director, having resigned from his role as technical director at rival Premier League side Brighton earlier this month.

The 50-year-old is currently on “gardening leave” at the Seagulls as his representatives work out a compensation agreement.

Ashworth is not the only figure that left Brighton for Newcastle this year, as centre-back Burn completed a move to the Tyneside giants from the Seagulls in the recently concluded transfer window.

Newcastle sealed a £13m swoop for the defender on deadline day of the winter window, having seen Brighton knock back their initial bid for him last month.

However, despite being the technical director at the Amex, Ashworth did not play any role in Burn’s move to Newcastle to ensure there was no conflict of interest.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber and Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley oversaw Burn’s transfer to Newcastle, while Ashworth stayed away from all the negotiations.

As there are finer details to be sorted out before Ashworth is allowed to sign for Newcastle, the move is tipped to take more time, while Burn made his Premier League debut for the Magpies on Sunday, helping his new team keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 win against Aston Villa.