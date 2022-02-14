Leeds United attacker Daniel James has dismissed any suggestion that Everton having an extra day’s rest made a difference in the Premier League meeting between the two teams on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were on the end of a 3-0 drubbing at Goodison Park as Everton turned on the style under new boss Frank Lampard.

Leeds’ performance on Merseyside has come under the microscope amid thoughts that they may have been tired, having played out a 3-3 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Everton played on Tuesday, losing at Newcastle, and had an extra day’s recovery compared to Leeds.

James though has dismissed the thought that Leeds were tired and Everton fresher, putting the Toffees’ energetic display down to the new manager bounce effect and home advantage.

He told LUTV: “I don’t think so at all.

“They had a game the day before and I don’t think it makes too much of a difference.

“I just felt they were on the front foot.

“We knew they were going to be at the races obviously having a new manager and the crowd was going to be behind them but the early goal for them killed us a little bit.”

Leeds will look to bounce back when they are next in action and are due to welcome Manchester United to Elland Road at the weekend.