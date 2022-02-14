Jonjoe Kenny has insisted that the new coaching team at Everton have been a breath of fresh of air for the club and hailed new boss Frank Lampard as being different class.

Lampard became the Everton hierarchy’s answer to succeed Rafael Benitez in the Goodison Park hot seat last month.

In the Spaniard’s final few months at Everton, the fans went through a feeling of doom and gloom as the Toffees came crashing down the Premier League standings and got embroiled in a relegation scrap, but Lampard’s appointment has been met with a lot of positivity on Merseyside.

And Everton star Kenny has insisted the arrival of a new coaching team at Goodison Park has been refreshing change at the club, with manager Lampard also giving him a lot of confidence.

Kenny hailed Lampard as being different class as a manager and stressed Everton bouncing back against a superb win against Leeds at the weekend on the back a demoralising loss away at Newcastle United is down to the impact the new boss and his team have had since they came in.

“The boss has been different class… even after the result didn’t go our way against Newcastle, the way we bounced back is credit to him and the staff”, Kenny told Everton TV.

“They have been a breath of fresh air for us.

“He has given me a lot of confidence.

“I want to express myself, I know what I can do, so it is going out there and believing in myself and doing what I am good at.

“I’ve played left-back before and once you find your feet and rhythm it becomes natural.

“I just want to be on the pitch, playing football, and I loved it.”

The Leeds win is Everton’ first top flight win in the Lampard era and they will now look for another three points to put daylight between themselves and the drop zone in the weekend’s clash away at Southampton.