Former top flight winger Pat Nevin thinks that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is not yet the player he was before his injury last season, but feels it is too soon to say he is in decline when it comes to a key aspect of his game.

Liverpool were hugely affected last season when Van Dijk was ruled out for the campaign as he suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

The Reds have Van Dijk back fit and firing this term, but Nevin thinks the Dutchman is not yet back to the player he was before his lengthy layoff.

The ex-Scotland star feels that attackers are now getting in behind Van Dijk, which would not previously have happened as he would have caught up with them with ease.

However Nevin, who recalled spotting the decline of former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand, is of the view it is too soon to say that Van Dijk is also now declining.

“The one question with Liverpool, I’m not quite sure Van Dijk is back to what he was”, Nevin said on Off The Ball.

“I’ve watched him and thought that effortless chasing back where you know he’s going to catch and get people is quite often now that they are getting behind him.

“I don’t think it’s a Rio Ferdinand situation.

“I remember watching Rio many years ago for Manchester United down at Swansea and I watched them run away from him and thought ‘ah, it’s gone’.

“He was a good bit older than Van Dijk is and I don’t think it’s gone for him, but it will be interesting to see how Van Dijk starts next season.”

Van Dijk has made 29 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions this season, chipping in with two goals in the Premier League, against Southampton and Crystal Palace.