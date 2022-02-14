Paolo Di Canio has warned Inter that if they allow Liverpool wingers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to get into one-on-one situations in their upcoming Champions League clash, they can kiss their hopes of getting into the next round of the competition goodbye.

The Reds stormed into the knockout rounds of the Champions League this season with a flawless record in the group stage, and are now gearing up to take on Italian champions Inter, with the first leg on Wednesday night in Italy.

Liverpool are boosted by the return of Salah and Mane from international duty and are yet to lose a single game since the turn of the year, while Inter are coming into the clash on the back of a hard fought draw against Napoli in Serie A.

Di Canio has warned the Nerazzurri that if they lose possession to Liverpool like they did against Napoli in their last outing they are going to be in trouble.

The Italian added that if Inter allow the likes of Mane and Salah to get into one-on-one situations in their upcoming clash and give them space to operate, they can abandon hopes of reaching the next round of the Champions League.

“If they lose the ball against Liverpool like they did against Napoli, Inter are in trouble”, Di Canio was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Arenanapoli.it.

“If you allow one-on-ones, Salah with [Alessandro] Bastoni or [Federico] Dimarco and [Milan] Skriniar with Sadio Mane five times, then bye, bye Champions League.

“Let’s pray [for Inter].

“Bastoni and Skriniar are very strong, but going one-on-one with them [Salah or Mane] five times, leaving spaces like they left against Napoli, would be suicide.

“Liverpool are the worst opponents you could find, not only in terms of quality, but also in terms of the team’s principles and dynamism.”

The Reds came out on top with a 2-1 win when they last visited the San Siro in December to take on Inter’s city rivals AC Milan and will be hoping for another win this week to put themselves in control of the tie.