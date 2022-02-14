Former Premier League and Championship boss Neil Warnock believes Leeds United have been lucky so far with the form of the bottom three sides in the Premier League.

The Whites succumbed to their second defeat in three league matches as they were beaten by Everton 3-0 away from home at the weekend, raising further question marks over their decision to make no signings in January.

Leeds though remain six points above the bottom three with Watford losing at home to Brighton, Burnley going down against Liverpool and Norwich suffering a loss against Manchester City.

Warnock does not think that Leeds are safe from being dragged into the bottom three given their poor form and the fact they have been hit by injuries to several players.

And Warnock also believes that the Whites have benefited from the teams in the bottom three being worse.

“It [their current form] shows me Leeds are not out of there, they have their injury problems”, Warnock said on talkSPORT Breakfast.

“They are fortunate about the bottom three at the moment right now.”

Leeds suffered another injury worry at Everton at the weekend when Stuart Dallas was forced off through injury.

The Whites next face rivals Manchester United at Elland Road.