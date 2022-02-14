Newcastle United have suffered a big injury blow as Kieran Trippier has broken a bone in his foot, according to the Daily Mail.

The right-back became Newcastle’s first signing in the January window, arriving at St James’ Park from Atletico Madrid.

Trippier has started Newcastle’s last four game on the trot, making a huge impact at the club, scoring two goals in the process.

The defender was on target in the Magpies’ 1-0 win against Aston Villa on Sunday, but had to leave the pitch early owing to an injury.

Trippier underwent scans on his foot and he has suffered a broken bone.

The England international has played a key role in helping Newcastle string together a three-game winning streak in the league, helping them climb out of the drop zone.

However, Eddie Howe’s side will have to adjust to life without the new boy in their squad in upcoming games as he is now facing a spell on the sidelines.

Newcastle are back in top flight action at the weekend against West Ham United and it remains to be seen who Howe will deploy at right-back.