Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini is on Lazio’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Serie A outfit want to snap up a new goalkeeper in the summer and are looking at a number of options, including Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa.

A number of other goalkeepers are on their radar and, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, one of those of interest to Lazio is Gollini.

The goalkeeper is struggling to secure playing time at Tottenham, who recently locked down Hugo Lloris to a new contract.

Gollini moved to Tottenham last summer on a season-long loan deal from Atalanta, which also contained an option for Spurs to sign him on a permanent basis.

It is unclear whether Tottenham will trigger the clause to keep Gollini and Lazio are watching his situation with interest.

The 26-year-old was an impressive performer in Serie A for Atalanta and Lazio are admirers of his abilities, considering him to be a potential solution to their need for a shot-stopper.

Gollini has made ten appearances across all competitions for Tottenham so far, but with Spurs out of the Europa Conference League, there are question marks over how many more games he will play for the club this season.