Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp believes Antonio Conte is going to feel disillusioned and leave Spurs if they finish outside the top four with no visible side of progress.

Tottenham’s hopes of getting into the Champions League spots have suffered a massive dent in the last few weeks after they lost three games on the trot in the Premier League.

Conte has conceded in recent games that he is not used to competing for just a top four spot and lamented the problems his team are facing at the moment.

The Italian has a contract until the end of next season but Redknapp believes that he is not going to be at Tottenham for that long if Spurs finish outside the Premier League’s top four.

He admitted that Conte is used to winning league titles and believes if he does not see visible signs of progress, the Italian will walk away from the north London club soon.

The former Spurs boss said on talkSPORT: “I do get the feeling with him that he is not going to stick around.

“If he sees that this is not going to go well and I am going to get dragged down a bit, finishing sixth or seventh or whatever outside that top four.

“It is not what he is used to.

“He obviously deserves it but he has always been fortunate to always manage top clubs with top players.

“When you go to Chelsea you have got a chance of winning things.

“I don’t think he will stick around if he doesn’t see a little bit of progression and a chance of being up there, looking to win something.

“He is going to get disillusioned very quickly.”

The task for Tottenham will not get any easier on Saturday when they take on the reigning champions and league leaders Manchester City at the Etihad in their next league game.