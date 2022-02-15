Borussia Dortmund have held concrete talks with Leeds United linked full-back Noussair Mazraoui over the possibility of signing him in the summer.

The 24-year-old right-back has a few months left on his contract with Ajax and is unlikely to sign a new deal with the club.

He is expected to leave the Dutch giants on a free transfer at the end of the season and several clubs are pushing to snap him up, spying a potential bargain in the offing.

The Moroccan is amongst the players who are being tracked by Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, while Arsenal have also been mooted as suitors.

But Dortmund are actively trying to sign him and according to German broadcaster Sport1, they have been in concrete negotiations with Mazraoui and his clan.

BVB are aware that several other clubs want the right-back and are looking to gain an early advantage in the race.

Dortmund are looking to convince the player to move to Westfalenstadion and agree on a pre-contract with the club.

They already have such an agreement to sign Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule on a free transfer in the summer.

Mazraoui has suitors in Spain as well where Barcelona and Sevilla are believed to be interested in him.