Bristol Rovers have hailed Newcastle United loan star Elliot Anderson for his performance in their 2-0 League Two win over Sutton United on Tuesday night.

Joey Barton’s side are keen to mount a push to finish in the playoffs in League Two over the remaining months of the season and roped in Anderson from Newcastle to help with the charge.

He was handed a start by Barton on Tuesday night for Sutton’s visit and produced a superb display, going close to scoring three times, with one of his efforts being ruled out by the linesman.

Bristol Rovers were thrilled by the display put in by the on loan Newcastle man and took to social media to salute him post match.

They wrote: “A fine performance Elliot Anderson.”

Anderson will be looking to kick on over Bristol Rovers’ remaining League Two games as he looks to enjoy a memorable loan stint and return to Newcastle an improved player.

The Gas are next in action at the weekend when they head to face Stevenage, before another midweek match, at Leyton Orient.

Anderson made his Newcastle debut at the start of last year when he played in an FA Cup defeat to Arsenal.

The midfielder is a Scotland Under-21 international.