Former Everton winger Pat Nevin admits that Frank Lampard has given the Toffees a real boost, but is expecting the side to find it difficult to maintain their level given the tough games coming up.

Lampard took the reins at Everton last month and has led his new employers to two wins in his first three games in charge.

Having lost a crucial game away at fellow relegation candidates Newcastle United in Lampard’s first top flight game in charge, Everton stormed to a 3-0 win against Leeds United at the weekend in front of a buoyant Goodison Park crowd.

And former Toffees star Nevin has acknowledged that Lampard has been able to give a massive lift in the short span he has been at the club, especially owing to the impressive win over Leeds.

However, Nevin added that maintaining that boost will not be easy as they have a lot of tough top flight games left to play this season while they try to ensure their top flight survival.

“He [Lampard] has given everyone, in the simplest terms an incredible lift”, Nevin said on Off The Ball.

“I have had a good look at the fixtures coming up, it is not going to be easy to carry on.

“Some fixtures are a bit easier than those.

“Had they beaten Newcastle, they would have had a massive gap between themselves and Newcastle but they lost at Newcastle.

“So, it is a lift but they are still in it, they are still fighting.”

Everton will return to Premier League action at the weekend against Southampton and will be determined on another win as they look to get as far away from the drop zone as possible.