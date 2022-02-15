Former Scottish Premiership star Alex Rae is not surprised by Ange Postecoglou’s decision to criticise his players following Celtic’s 4-0 win over Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

A wonderful goal from Liam Scales was the only highlight of a poor first-half performance from Celtic and they needed to wake up after the break and score three to put the tie to bed.

Postecoglou was not happy with the performance and made his displeasure clear in his post-match comments where he lamented the poor showing from the players.

Celtic have been in terrific form over the last few months, which has taken them to the top of the league table, but Rae is not surprised that the Bhoys boss decided to criticise his players when things are looking up for the club.

He believes it will send a message across the squad that they need to perform consistently in order to make it into Postecoglou’s teams regularly.

Rae said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “I remember listening to Sam Allardyce years ago and he said that when things were really going well that was the time he used the boxing gloves.

“He wanted more, he was hammering it home but when things were not going too well, he built them up.

“I have seen that tactic before and it just sends out a message to all the players.

“If you want to earn the right to play in my team you have got to be on the front foot, you have got to blow teams away and you have got to do it consistently at the beginning of games.”

Celtic will be Europa Conference League clash on Thursday night when they host Bodo/Glimt in the first leg at Parkhead.